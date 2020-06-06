Police looking for suspect who shot 71-year-old Salisbury hotel janitor in the leg

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after someone shot a 71-year-old Days Inn janitor in the leg and fled the scene.
The incident occurred at the 321 Bendix Drive hotel around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.
The janitor was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Police began looking for a suspect in the woods behind another motel, the Economy Inn. The helicopter from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol aided in the search from the air.
It’s not known if an arrest has been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
