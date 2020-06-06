Drugs seized in traffic stop in Orangeburg County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that a traffic stop yielded a quantity of various illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Fran Roberts, 35, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in methamphetamine.
“This was just being alert on the part of these deputies,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “A license plate violation led to this seizure and subsequent arrest.”
Deputies say Roberts and a passenger were stopped on North Road near Walmart around 1 a.m. Friday when Roberts tag came back to a different car than the one being driven.
When Roberts refused to give deputies consent to search the vehicle, deputies used a K9 to indicated the vehicle had drugs during a walk around, according to the report.
Inside the car, deputies found a quantity of what appeared to be MDMA, two large clear bags containing what appeared to be methamphetamine, different-colored pills and bills of U.S. currency containing a powdery substance believed to be cocaine.
A set of digital scales and a quantity of clear plastic bags was also located inside the Honda, according to authorities.
When Roberts was searched by correctional officers at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, a small bag of what appeared to be methamphetamine was found in her clothing.
