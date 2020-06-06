Deadline extended to pay DPU bills; City of Orangeburg employees, mayor given coronavirus bonus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg City Council has agreed to not shut off utilities for delinquent customers until July 1.
Department of Public Utilities Manager Warren Harley said that there are just over 2,500 delinquent customers. That’s down about 200 customers since last month.
In April there were approximately 3,000 delinquent customers.
“DPU is reaching out to customers who are behind to try to work out a way for them to reduce that amount,” Harley said.
Currently, there is about $1.5 million in delinquent bills owed, he said.
In April, that amount was around $1.6 million and then it increased to $1.7 million last month, he said.
City leaders temporarily suspended utility cut-offs of delinquent customers in the wake of economic hardships caused by the coronavirus.
Council met via Zoom to discuss the matter Thursday.
Also during the meeting:
• A majority of council members approved a one-time bonus payment to the city’s full-time employees for the work they did from March 17 through May 22, which is approximately 10 weeks.
The bonuses are being provided for their hard work during the weeks of inconvenience during the coronavirus pandemic, City Administrator John Yow said.
Council also added Yow and Mayor Michael Butler to the list of those receiving bonuses. Council approved a $900 payment each for Yow and Butler.
Councilman Bernard Haire abstained from voting and offered a motion to table the approval of the bonus payments for full-time employees until the next council meeting.
• Grant Davis, of Mauldin & Jenkins CPAs and advisors, presented the city’s FY 2019 audit to council.
Davis said the firm issued an “unmodified opinion” of the city’s revenues and expenditures.
“That’s the best you can get,” Davis said.
“All in all, it was just a good report,” he added.
He noted that there weren’t any deficiencies in the city’s accounting and bookkeeping methods.
Yow thanked the city’s staff for the nearly three decades of consecutive unmodified audit opinions.
• Council approved the extension of the mayor’s emergency proclamation until Aug. 3, 2020.
Under the extension, council may continue to hold remote meetings until that deadline.
