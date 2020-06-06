2 children dead, 2 others airlifted after swimming incident in Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - An 8-year-old boy and his 10-year-old brother died after a swimming incident in Grand Isle. Their 12-year-old cousin and an adult man were also airlifted to UMC.
The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5 after being caught in an undertow.
Firemen and police worked together to rescue the four from the water.
According to the police chief, the children were accompanied by two adult family members who were on the beach when the incident occurred.
This is the same spot that someone died and another person drowned a week ago.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.