20-year-old man arrested after destroying fence during protest
Joseph Watson (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 5, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 8:59 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have arrested Joseph Watson for his involvement in Saturday’s riot near Columbia Police Department Headquarters.

Officials said the 20-year-old was seen on video tearing down a fence on May 30 with Marshall French, who was also arrested on Thursday.

Watson was charged with inciting a riot and aggravated breach of peace.

Officials with RCSD anticipate more arrests in connection with events that took place during Saturday’s protest.

