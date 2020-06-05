20-year-old man arrested after destroying fence during protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Richland County have arrested Joseph Watson for his involvement in Saturday’s riot near Columbia Police Department Headquarters.
Officials said the 20-year-old was seen on video tearing down a fence on May 30 with Marshall French, who was also arrested on Thursday.
Watson was charged with inciting a riot and aggravated breach of peace.
Officials with RCSD anticipate more arrests in connection with events that took place during Saturday’s protest.
