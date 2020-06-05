Two men wanted in assault on man during Saturday’s protest in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies want the public’s help to identify two men they say assaulted a bystander during Saturday’s protest in Columbia.
The assault, which was caught on camera, happened about a block from the Columbia Police Department headquarters. It left the man severely injured.
Video shows people yelling, “He’s calling the cops, somebody get him!”
WIS has learned the man was not calling police, but was looking to see if the area was safe for the employees of his nearby business.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says two of the men shown in the picture at the top of this story were involved in the assault. They are also seen in the video.
Deputies want to identify the man in the purple shirt and black pants, as well as the man in multi-colored shorts that are mostly orange.
Anyone who knows either of these men is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.