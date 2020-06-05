Teen, 20-year-old charged with attempted murder after more than 50 shots fired at Orangeburg Co. home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teenager and a man on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that happened in May.
Officials said 20-year-old Terion Furtick and a 17-year-old have each been charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Deputies were called to a home on Dunkirk Court on May 28 after a resident reported someone firing shots at her home. According to the woman who owns the home, she and three others were asleep inside the home when she heard shots hitting the house around 11:30 p.m. the night before.
Officials found seven shots through the living room windows, four shots through the front door, 12 shots through the exterior walls of the residence, and 30 other shots found in various parts of the home.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Security video from the home showed a red Ford Fusion going up to the home before three males lean out of the vehicle’s windows and fired at the house.
After gathering information, investigators determined Furtick and the 17-year-old were involved.
Furtick was also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle from a previous incident.
Bond was denied for Furtick and the teenager.
The teenager has not been identified because he is under the age of 18.
If they are found guilty, each charge carries up to 30 years in prison, according to the sheriff’s office.
