New witness video clearly shows CPD officer with knee on neck area of man during arrest

“Based on a review of body-worn camera videos, it is not clear that the officer violated any policies or procedures. The officer continues to work in his official capacity. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has clear policy against airway restrictions limiting it to situations only when it is necessary to protect someone from serious physical injury or to protect human life. CPD has several policies in place to protect the community in all situations. We will continue to improve upon them and to require the highest level of service from our officers.”