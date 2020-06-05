New witness video clearly shows CPD officer with knee on neck area of man during arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has obtained video of a Columbia police officer putting his knee on the neck area of a man during an arrest.
The arrest happened during weekend protests in downtown Columbia. Police have not said why the man was arrested.
A witness to the arrest, who wants to remain anonymous, shared video he captured on his cell phone with WIS on Friday. Earlier in the day, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin released body camera footage from the Columbia Police Department showing another viewpoint of the arrest.
Both of those angles can be seen in the video attached to this story.
Video shows a man on the ground as officers attempt to handcuff him. Officers can be heard telling the man to stop resisting.
The man who started recording the arrest on his cell phone said he thought something wasn’t right.
“Just had an ill feeling about the entire situation,” he told WIS. “Something just told me to get out. That’s when I started seeing that they were getting a little aggressive so I said I’ll just go over and record.”
The witness said he saw a concerning similarity to the case of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis after an officer kept a knee on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.
“As soon as you come around the side, you see an officer with a knee on the individual’s neck,” he said. “The same thing just killed a man.”
The witness’ video shows the officer put his knee on the man’s neck. About 20 seconds later, the officer is seen removing his knee from the man’s neck area. However, it’s not clear if the officer’s knee was in place in between those moments.
Other parts of the video show the officer’s knee clearly on the ground.
CPD did release body cam video on Friday, but it is from an officer who was next to the arrest and not the officer who appears to put his knee of the man’s neck area, which made it hard to see the arrest clearly.
“If we’re held accountable, the police need to be held accountable as well.” the witness added.
The man who saw the CPD arrest take place also noticed a concerning similarity to the George Floyd case.
“The other two didn’t interfere. They didn’t say ‘Move your knee,’ considering what just happened,” he said. “They continued what they are doing, telling him stop resisting.”
The Columbia Police Department released a statement on the arrest, saying the officer in question is still at work after they looked into the videos.
Mayor Benjamin is asking anyone who witnessed the arrest and captured video to share it with CPD.
The mayor also released the following statement along with the video:
"This nation has been heartbroken after seeing the horrific video of George Floyd being killed by an officer kneeling on his neck, while fellow officers stood by and watched.
When I first saw the picture of the officer here in Columbia published by The State taken during last week’s protests and subsequent violence arresting a man while holding him down with his knee I was immediately concerned, and I wanted answers.
I immediately spoke with Chief Holbrook who was aware of the situation and had already conducted a full review of the situation and also a review of our policies.
The chokehold is not allowed under City of Columbia policies and will not be tolerated. The only exception is when it is necessary to protect someone from serious physical injury or to protect human life.
I went to CPD Headquarters to personally review the recordings and in the interests of full transparency asked for them to be immediately released to the public. They are attached below.
The videos also show at least three individuals who may also have photographic or video documentation that may help us determine exactly what happened in this situation. We are asking The State Newspaper and anyone else who videotaped or photographed the incident to send CPD any information that you have, to assist in our efforts.
Our country is experiencing an important movement toward equality and justice. The City of Columbia is fully dedicated to being leaders in this movement."
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.