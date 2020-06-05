Mayor releases CPD body camera footage of arrest when officer put knee on neck of protester

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor Steve Benjamin has released a statement along with body camera video of an arrest made during a protest in Columbia.
The arrest has gained attention after The State newspaper published a picture that shows a Columbia Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a man he is arresting.
This came during a weekend of protests in downtown Columbia which did turn violent on Saturday. The name of the man who was arrested has not been released, and neither have his charges.
The body cam video released Friday is not conclusive, as it is from an officer who was next to the arrest -- and not the officer who is accused of putting his knee of the man’s neck, or another officer involved in the arrest.
WIS edited the video for clarity and tried to pause the moments in question, but it is still not clearly visible.
The video appears to show the moment the officer removed his knee from the man’s neck area, but it’s not clear how long the officer’s knee was there.
Other parts of the video show the officer’s knee on the ground.
Benjamin is asking anyone who witnessed the arrest and captured video to share it with CPD.
The mayor also released the following statement along with the video:
"This nation has been heartbroken after seeing the horrific video of George Floyd being killed by an officer kneeling on his neck, while fellow officers stood by and watched.
When I first saw the picture of the officer here in Columbia published by The State taken during last week’s protests and subsequent violence arresting a man while holding him down with his knee I was immediately concerned, and I wanted answers.
I immediately spoke with Chief Holbrook who was aware of the situation and had already conducted a full review of the situation and also a review of our policies.
The chokehold is not allowed under City of Columbia policies and will not be tolerated. The only exception is when it is necessary to protect someone from serious physical injury or to protect human life.
I went to CPD Headquarters to personally review the recordings and in the interests of full transparency asked for them to be immediately released to the public. They are attached below.
The videos also show at least three individuals who may also have photographic or video documentation that may help us determine exactly what happened in this situation. We are asking The State Newspaper and anyone else who videotaped or photographed the incident to send CPD any information that you have, to assist in our efforts.
Our country is experiencing an important movement toward equality and justice. The City of Columbia is fully dedicated to being leaders in this movement."
