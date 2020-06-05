LIVE: Protesters to march from SC governor’s mansion to State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the seventh day in the row, protesters are taking to the streets of Columbia to call for an end to police brutality.
Protesters are gathering at the governor’s mansion at 2 p.m. Friday and plan to march to the State House. This is being organized by Black Lives Matter.
Organizers told WIS they plan to deliver a list of demands to the governor and state lawmakers. When those are available, this story will be updated.
As of 2:15 p.m., there are seemingly hundreds of people already gathered. Organizers said they expect 1,000 people.
This story will be updated.
