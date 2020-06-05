Lexington Co. officials resume guilty pleas at Marc H. Westbrook Judicial Center

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - On June 4, Lexington County resumed General Sessions court activity for guilty pleas inside the Marc H. Westbrook Judicial Center. This was the first in-person General Sessions court activity in the county since March 23 due to COVID-19.
Chief Administrative Judge Addy presided over multiple felony cases: Joseph Anthony Moye (44), Ekarius Moore (19), Maximilian P. Krause (23) and Travis Werts (27).
Moye pled guilty to a third degree charge of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor and received the maximum sentence of 15 years. Moye is a repeat sex offender, with prior convictions for criminal sexual conduct, burglary and strong arm robbery.
Moore was was sentenced to 14 years for two counts of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature. His charges are related to a shooting incident that occurred on Dec. 3, 2017 that left two female victims injured following a verbal altercation with Moore.
Both victims addressed the court prior to his sentencing. This case was handled by Assistant Solicitor Russell Parker.
Krause was sentenced to 10 years after entering a guilty plea to Unlawful Conduct towards a Child. His sentence could be suspended once he serves six years. Krause’s charges stem from his assault on a two year old on Sept. 22, 2019.
Werts pled guilty to a first degree Assault and Battery charge for his role in a drive-by shooting that occurred in downtown Batesburg on May 4, 2018. Werts and a co-defendant were charged with firing multiple rounds in the direction of bystanders in the area of West Church Street.
The shooting was connected to gang activity. No one was injured in the shooting.
A video conferencing system was put into place for court hearings on April 3rd after the Lexington County Judicial Center closed in March. Officials say 118 criminal court matters have been heard through this system, including 72 guilty pleas.
The video conferencing system helped to expedite and resolve pending cases of defendants at the Lexington County Detention Center. Among those cases was Ernest Mack who pled guilty to a first degree Domestic Violence charge on May 28.
He was sentenced to seven years.
Hearings at the Marc H. Westbrook Judicial Center followed guidelines to keep all who participated safe. Social distancing was practiced and those present were required to wear face masks. No more than 10 people were allowed to be inside of the courtroom at a time.
