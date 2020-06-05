FIRST ALERT: Tracking more storms in the Midlands and watching Cristobal in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more unsettled weather. We’re also keeping an eye on Cristobal in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers/storms possible (20-30%). Areas of fog could develop. It will be warm, with lows in the lower 70s.
· Some showers and storms are in the forecast Saturday for parts of the Midlands, but we’re not expecting a washout. Rain chances are around 30% for now. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.
· Rain chances are down to 20% for now on Sunday. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast next week. Some heavier downpours are possible from time to time, especially Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s.
· We’re also keeping an eye on Cristobal in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and/or storms are possible (20-30%). As we lose the heating of the day, the threat for storms will dissipate. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
We're not expecting a washout this weekend, but have your rain gear nearby.
On Saturday, we'll likely see a few widely scattered showers and storms in the Midlands as a cold front approaches the area from the north. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Our forecast models have hinted at more showers for the southern Midlands and the Lowcountry. We'll keep you posted to any changes with your forecast. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
The front will keep us a little unsettled Sunday as the front stalls near the area and just to our south. As a result, we might not see quite as much rain. For now, we'll keep the chance for rain around 20%, possibly up to 30% for parts of the area. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in your forecast. High temperatures will be upper 80s to near 90.
Next week, we're not expecting as much rain on Monday. But as we move through the week, we'll see scattered showers and storms, especially Tuesday through Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Our flow pattern will also allow moisture from the Gulf to move in, which could enhance some rain and storms over our area, so we'll watch it. Highs will be in the 80s for most of the week.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Cristobal. Cristobal is forecast to move northward over the Gulf of Mexico and head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast late this weekend into Monday, likely making landfall over Louisiana. We’re not expecting direct impacts from Cristobal here in South Carolina.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible (20-30%). Areas of Fog. Warm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.