DHEC: One person exposed after coming into contact with a rabid fox in Lexington County

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - SC DHEC has confirmed that a fox located near Windsor Road and Stratford Road in Cayce has tested positive for rabies and one person was referred to their healthcare provider after being exposed on May 29.
The fox was submitted to DHEC’s labs for testing on June first and test results confirmed the fox was infected on June 2.
DHEC asks that if you are aware of nay possible human or animal exposures to rabies to contact them. They advise that you immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water, and seek medical attention. Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected animal.
If you believe that you, someone you know, family members, or pets have come into contact with this fox or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday).
To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.
This fox is the seventh animal in Lexington County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 51 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, 17 of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Lexington County.
For more information on rabies, visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.
