Deputies take 4 men into custody in connection with armed robbery in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Four men have been taken into custody following an armed robbery that took place on Cannon Bridge Road on Friday.
Witnesses told investigators that the men took an undetermined amount of money after demanding cash from workers at the business.
Orangeburg County deputies searched the area after receiving the 911 call. Authorities also called in K9 units to help find the men.
Officials said the men were found within an hour of searching the area. Of the four men taken into custody, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell identified one of the men as a suspect.
Officials will announce the names of the man and their charges once they obtain warrants.
This investigation is ongoing.
