Court date set for man accused of kidnapping, killing UofSC student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A court date has been announced for a man who was arrested following the death of a University of South Carolina student in 2019.
Nathaniel Rowland was arrested in March 2019 and charged with the murder and kidnapping of Samantha Josephson.
The senior from New Jersey was reported missing on March 29 after she left a bar in Five Points awaiting an Uber she requested. However, Josephson did not enter the Uber she requested and was found dead in a wooded area in Clarendon County.
Two days after Josephson was reported missing, Rowland was arrested and charged in relation to Josephson’s death.
According to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Rowland will appear before a circuit court judge on June 9 at 9:30 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing will be conducted remotely via video conferencing.
Rowland is expected to request a bond be set for him during this hearing.
