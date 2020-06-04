SC state treasurer says he’s ‘sick of being a second-class citizen’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An elected South Carolina official has shared a Facebook post that is drawing controversy.
Curtis Loftis Jr., the state treasurer, posted Thursday morning “reclaiming his freedom.”
He spoke out against lockdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak, recent protests and what he calls “wasteful public spending.”
In his post, Loftis Jr. says he’s tired of “being a second-class citizen to anyone screaming mindless chants that happen to align with the Leftists running our bureaucracies.”
Many who commented on the post on his Facebook page showed support for Loftis Jr. However, a few are speaking out against him and he is writing them back.
His post is also being shared on Twitter, where it’s getting a far more negative reaction.
Most everyone replying to that Twitter thread do not support Loftis Jr. and are calling to vote him out when he’s up for re-election.
