RCSD identifies, arrests man in Hawaiian shirt accused of violence during Saturday’s protest
June 4, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested another agitator from this past weekend’s violent events in downtown Columbia.

Officials said Joshua Barnard, 24, has been charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, looting, larceny, aggravated breach of peace, and instigating a riot during the protest on May 30.

RCSD also charged Barnard with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic.

Investigators were looking to identify Barnard following Saturday’s events. Officials said Barnard was wearing a blue floral shirt during Saturday’s incident.

Investigators said more arrests will take place as they continue to identify other agitators.

