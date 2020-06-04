RCSD identifies, arrests man in Hawaiian shirt accused of violence during Saturday’s protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested another agitator from this past weekend’s violent events in downtown Columbia.
Officials said Joshua Barnard, 24, has been charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, looting, larceny, aggravated breach of peace, and instigating a riot during the protest on May 30.
RCSD also charged Barnard with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic.
Investigators were looking to identify Barnard following Saturday’s events. Officials said Barnard was wearing a blue floral shirt during Saturday’s incident.
Investigators said more arrests will take place as they continue to identify other agitators.
