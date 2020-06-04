Police charge woman accused of stealing from businesses during Charleston riot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have charged a 19-year-old woman accused of stealing from two businesses during a riot in Charleston on Saturday night.
The Charleston Police Department charged Emma Waters with two counts of second-degree violent burglary.
Her charges stem from burglaries at the Las Olas clothing store on King Street and the King Street Grocery store.
A police officer investigating the Las Olas burglary was shown surveillance video of people breaking the front two windows of the business, then people reaching in through the window to steal from the display.
According to the report, a female subject is seen climbing through the window, unlocking the door and allowing a large group of looters to steal merchandise from the shelves.
Officials reported that the damage to the business and the merchandise taken totaled $25,000.
Authorities say the burglary at the King Street Grocery involved the front door and window being shattered with multiple people entering and looting the store.
The manager said $100,000 worth of merchandise was stolen as well as a cash register and money.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.