Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at Orangeburg Co. home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 35-year-old man has been arrested after authorities said he fired several shots at a home in Orangeburg County.
According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Gerard Waymers has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting incident that occurred on May 15.
Deputies arrived at the home in Norway on Norfield Drive around 1 p.m. The homeowner told authorities she heard several gunshots from nearby. As she went to see what was going on, she saw a blue car leaving the area.
The homeowner told deputies she believed it was a relative who fired at her home. The woman received a phone call from that person earlier saying he was going to kill a member of her immediate family.
Investigators found shell casings outside of the home.
After gathering information, Waymyers was arrested. His bond has been set at $70,000.
