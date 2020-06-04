LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. McMaster, other state officials talk hurricane preparedness in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster has called a news conference on the state’s hurricane preparedness plan.
McMaster will speak at 4 p.m. Thursday from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
The governor met virtually Thursday with emergency management officials from Horry, Charleston and Beaufort counties to discuss hurricane preparedness procedures.
McMaster will be joined by South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson, local officials, and representatives from the Department of Public Safety and Department of Transportation.
Emergency management officials released the 2020 Hurricane Guide earlier this week. Click or tap here to view it.
