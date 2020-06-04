CPD, RCSD share update on people who sparked violence during Saturday’s protest

WARNING: Some of the video shown by police is violent and not suitable for younger viewers.

CPD, RCSD share update on people who sparked violence during Saturday’s protest
Three CPD cars were set on fire by protesters on Saturday. (Source: Justin Collins)
By Laurel Mallory | June 4, 2020 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 10:58 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders of law enforcement agencies in Columbia called a news conference Thursday morning to share an update on weekend protests.

Chief Skip Holbrook and Sheriff Leon Lott spoke at 10 a.m. from the headquarters of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

WARNING: Some of the video shown by police is violent and not suitable for younger viewers.

WARNING: Some video shown is disturbing and viewer discretion is advised. >>> LIVE: Sheriff Lott and Chief Holbrook provide updates concerning agitators from Saturday's protests >> https://bit.ly/2Mvb476 Get the earliest breaking news alerts on your phone with the WIS 10 News app >> http://bit.ly/2Zz44uF

Posted by WIS TV on Thursday, June 4, 2020

A calm protest in downtown Columbia on Saturday turned violent in the afternoon.

Lott and Holbrook shared videos and pictures of people accused of agitating the crowd, assaulting people and causing property damage.

Some of those people have been identified, but police want the public’s help to identify others.

Anyone who knows the person in the video should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

This story will be updated.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.