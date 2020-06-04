CPD, RCSD share update on people who sparked violence during Saturday’s protest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leaders of law enforcement agencies in Columbia called a news conference Thursday morning to share an update on weekend protests.
Chief Skip Holbrook and Sheriff Leon Lott spoke at 10 a.m. from the headquarters of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
WARNING: Some of the video shown by police is violent and not suitable for younger viewers.
A calm protest in downtown Columbia on Saturday turned violent in the afternoon.
Lott and Holbrook shared videos and pictures of people accused of agitating the crowd, assaulting people and causing property damage.
Some of those people have been identified, but police want the public’s help to identify others.
Anyone who knows the person in the video should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
This story will be updated.
