Gov. McMaster talks hurricane preparedness in midst of COVID-19 pandemic, protests and reform efforts

Officials said some of the changes they've made to the state's plan is because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Carolina Department of Transportation said they have made tweaks to the I-26 reversal. They moved the reversal point about fifteen miles west on I-26. The South Carolina Department of Social Services said capacity at individual shelter locations has been reduced to a third of what it usually because of social distancing guidelines. They said evacuees will be screened and have their temperature checked before allowing them in.