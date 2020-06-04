First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms in the Midlands and keeping an eye on Cristobal in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more showers and storms. We’re also keeping an eye on Cristobal in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers/storms possible (20-30%). It will be warm, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· A few scattered showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening (40%). Otherwise, expect partly/mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
· Some showers and storms are in your forecast Saturday. Rain chances are around 30% for now. We’re not expecting a weekend washout. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s.
· Rain chances are down to 20% for now on Sunday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast next week. Some heavier downpours are possible from time to time. Highs will be in the 80s.
· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Cristobal.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers and storms are possible (20-30%). As we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will dissipate. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
On Friday, we’ll see an increase in moisture across the Midlands, giving way to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially by afternoon and evening. A few showers could be heavy. The chance for rain is 40%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Keep your rain gear handy into Saturday. We’re not expecting a washout this weekend, but prepare for a few showers. In fact, we’ll likely widely scattered showers and storms in the Midlands as a cold front approaches the area from the north. Rain chances are around 30% for now. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The front will keep us a little unsettled Sunday as the front stalls near the area and just to our south. As a result, we might not see quite as much rain. For now, we'll keep the chance for rain around 20% and mostly cloudy skies in your forecast. High temperatures will be upper 80s.
Next week, we're not expecting as much rain on Monday. But as we move through the week, we'll see scattered showers and storms, especially Tuesday through Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Our flow pattern will also allow moisture from the Gulf to move in, which could enhance rain and storms over our area, so we'll watch it. Highs will be in the 80s for most of the week.
We're also keeping an eye on the tropics with Cristobal. Cristobal will meander near Mexico over the next day or so. Eventually, the system is forecast to move northward over the Gulf of Mexico and head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast late this weekend into Monday, especially toward areas from Texas to Mississippi.
We’re not expecting direct impacts from Cristobal here in South Carolina.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms Possible (20-30%). Warm. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Highs around 90.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower Possible (20%). Highs in the mid 80s.
