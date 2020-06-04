Camden Police seek man wanted for attempted murder

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is searching for Nakia Brunson.
Officials said Brunson is wanted for attempted murder Police said one of the victims Brunson attacked was a 13-year-old
Brunson is 5-foot-6 and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information about Brunson’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
