Residents gather at Florence church for peaceful prayer gathering

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and protests across the nation over the death of George Floyd, Florence residents gathered Wednesday afternoon to pray.
Dozens gathered in the parking lot of Trinity Church for a prayer gathering organized by Helping Florence Flourish.
It took place hours before a demonstration was set to begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday in front of the judicial center in Florence.
A flyer passed out by Helping Florence Flourish included a thought from Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler, which stated “we are angry and appalled by another crime being committed by rogue cops who have, yet again, tarnished the badges of law enforcement across this nation.”
Pastor Calvin Robinson called for the community to “pray for peace in a time of pandemic and protest.”
