Officials: Electrical fire damaged buildings at Epworth Children’s Home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have determined that Tuesday’s fire at the Epworth Children’s Home was an electrical fire.
According to the Columbia Fire Department, the fire happened at a building on the 2900 block of Millwood Avenue, which stores materials used at Epworth’s Children’s Home.
According to the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire began in an air handler above a ceiling in the building. The amount of damage that was done by the fire has not been released at this time.
Epworth Children’s Home President John Holler said the building that burned was a supply warehouse, which contains clothes, blankets, quilts, and toiletries among other items. Holler added that the home’s maintenance shop was also damaged by the flames.
According to Holler, an employee at the maintenance shop heard crackling and sounds in the attic before he saw the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
You can learn more about how to donate to Epworth Children’s Home by clicking here.
