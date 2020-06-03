‘It is time for us to listen’: George W. Bush speaks on ‘brutal suffocation’ of George Floyd

MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEXAS (WMBF) – Former President George W. Bush said he and his wife, Laura, are “anguished” by the “brutal suffocation” of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Bush issued a statement on Tuesday about Floyd, whose death has sparked protests across the nation.
“Laura and I are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country,” the statement read in part. “Yet we have resisted the urge to speak out, because this is not the time for us to lecture. It is time for us to listen.”
Regarding the destruction that has taken place during some of these protests, Bush said that “looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress.”
“But we also know that lasting peace in our communities requires truly equal justice,” the former president said. “The rule of law ultimately depends on the fairness and legitimacy of the legal system. And achieving justice for all is the duty of all.”
Bush’s full statement can be read below:
