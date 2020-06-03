FIRST ALERT: Temperatures warming up to the low 90s, tracking TS Cristobal

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico.
-A warming trend has started. Daytime highs will reach the low 90s
-The increase in temperatures will also bring an increase in humidity.
-Rain chances return by tomorrow.
-There may be a few changes to the forecast early next week based on tropical developments. Stay Tuned
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
Today the ridge of high pressure that has been bringing the fair and quiet weather to the area will move east and shift the winds to the south and southwest, that will lead to higher temperatures and higher humidity values.
Highs will shift to the low 90s for a few days before returning back to near average temperatures over the weekend. The average for this time of year is in the upper 80s.
Rain chances will remain low through Thursday, There is a better chance of rain starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.
TROPICAL UPDATE
Cristobal continues to spin near the Bay of Campeche. At this point the system is much stronger with winds of 60 mph. The extremely slow movement will allow the system to remain in the same area for the remainder of the week, that means flooding is expected in Mexico as the system grows stronger . Later this week there will be movement to the north and into the central Gulf of Mexico. A landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast is expected.
