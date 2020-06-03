First Alert Forecast: Tracking showers and storms and keeping an eye on the tropics

We're also keeping an eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Bay of Campeche. Cristobal will meander near the Bay of Campeche over the next couple of days. Eventually, the system is forecast to move northward over the Gulf of Mexico and head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast by the weekend, especially toward areas from Texas to Alabama. We're not expecting direct impacts from Cristobal here in South Carolina. However, with a stationary front draped over the southeast U.S. this weekend, some of the moisture from the Gulf could get scooped up into the Midlands this weekend and again next week.