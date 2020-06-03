First Alert Forecast: Tracking showers and storms and keeping an eye on the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our rain chances are going up! We’re also keeping a close eye on the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect a few clouds in the area. It will be warm, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· An isolated shower or storm could develop Thursday afternoon and evening (20% chance). Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
· A few scattered showers and storms are possible Friday (40%). Otherwise, expect partly/mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
· Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast Saturday (50%). High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s.
· Rain chances are down to 20% for now on Sunday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies.
· More showers and storms are in your forecast next week with highs in the 80s.
· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Cristobal.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect a quiet one. We'll see a few clouds in the area, but we should remain dry. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
On Thursday, get ready for more heat. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated shower or storm could develop by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Otherwise, we'll see partly sunny skies.
By Friday, we'll see a little increase in moisture across the area, giving way to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few showers could be heavy. The chance for rain is 40%. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
This weekend, especially on Saturday, we'll likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Midlands as a cold front drops through the area and stalls. That front will likely allow moisture from the tropics to be scooped up into our area, giving way to a few heavier/tropical downpours at times Saturday. So, prepare for a few showers and storms. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are around 50% for now. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The front will keep us a little unsettled Sunday, but we might not see quite as much rain. For now, we'll keep the chance for rain around 20%. High temperatures will be mid to upper 80s.
We're also keeping an eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Bay of Campeche. Cristobal will meander near the Bay of Campeche over the next couple of days. Eventually, the system is forecast to move northward over the Gulf of Mexico and head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast by the weekend, especially toward areas from Texas to Alabama. We're not expecting direct impacts from Cristobal here in South Carolina. However, with a stationary front draped over the southeast U.S. this weekend, some of the moisture from the Gulf could get scooped up into the Midlands this weekend and again next week.
Next week, we'll see scattered showers and storms, especially Monday through Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Highs will be in the 80s.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Warm. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s..
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs around 90.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid/upper 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Storms (0%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
