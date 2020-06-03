Deputies launch investigation after shooting near Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon just off Two Notch Road.
Authorities said the incident took place on the 100 block of Ferrell Drive. When deputies arrived at the scene around 4 p.m., they found a man who was shot in the upper body. The man has been taken to a local hospital to receive medical attention.
At this point, details regarding what led to the shooting have not been released.
If you have any information about this incident, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
