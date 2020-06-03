1 dead, 2 injured in single vehicle collision on Bub Shumpert Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the individual who died in a single vehicle collision in the 900 block of Bub Shumpert Road near Hartley Quarter Road.
The incident occurred around 8:14 p.m. on June 2, nearly five miles south of Pelion.
Stacy Bagwell, 12, of Leesville died from her injuries at the scene of the accident.
She was a passenger in the 1999 Honda Passport that veered off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. Bagwell was not wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred.
The driver and front seat passenger were taken to Prisma Health with non-life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing seat belts.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
