1 dead, 2 injured in single vehicle collision on Bub Shumpert Road
(Source: ARC)
By WIS News 10 Staff | June 3, 2020 at 9:29 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 9:29 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified the individual who died in a single vehicle collision in the 900 block of Bub Shumpert Road near Hartley Quarter Road.

The incident occurred around 8:14 p.m. on June 2, nearly five miles south of Pelion.

Stacy Bagwell, 12, of Leesville died from her injuries at the scene of the accident.

She was a passenger in the 1999 Honda Passport that veered off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned. Bagwell was not wearing a seat belt when the incident occurred.

The driver and front seat passenger were taken to Prisma Health with non-life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing seat belts.

The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

