Day 5: Peaceful protesters gather at the SC State House chanting ‘Justice for Josh’

The group of more than one-hundred protesters marched up Main Street Wednesday chanting, "What happened to Josh?," and "No justice, no peace." Several protesters explained their desire for the name of the officer involved in Ruffin's death to be released. “Let's say they do release the body cam, and he did have a gun, and he did have the woman’s purse and everything. Does that justify someone being killed? I thought it was you do the crime, you do the crime. Now, we’re dying before we even do the time," Haynes Jr. explained.