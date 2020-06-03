Day 5: Peaceful protesters gather at the SC State House chanting ‘Justice for Josh’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protesters gathered for a fifth straight day Wednesday. They marched down Main Street and held signs in front of the State House, but today, the crowd had a new focus. They’re demanding "Justice for Josh."
17-year-old Joshua Ruffin was shot and killed by a Columbia police officer in the Eau Claire neighborhood on April 8. Protesters are demanding police body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting be released. “
They said Joshua had a gun and a lady’s purse, and there was money in the purse. If that’s true, we would like to see that, and we need to know if he really had a gun. Because that is going to let us further know, did the cop feel threatened that Joshua had the gun? Did he even have a gun at all?," said protester Roderick Haynes, Jr. Haynes Jr. has been at the State House every day since protests started Saturday,
Wednesday, Columbia Police Department announced SLED has finished its investigation into the officer-involved shooting, and the case has now been turned over to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Solicitor Byron Gibson says body camera footage will not be released until the review is complete, which he says should be before the end of the month. However, protesters want that footage released sooner. “Some people are going to say it’s been two months. Did they digitally do something to it? Why did it take so long?," said Haynes Jr.
The group of more than one-hundred protesters marched up Main Street Wednesday chanting, "What happened to Josh?," and "No justice, no peace." Several protesters explained their desire for the name of the officer involved in Ruffin's death to be released. “Let's say they do release the body cam, and he did have a gun, and he did have the woman’s purse and everything. Does that justify someone being killed? I thought it was you do the crime, you do the crime. Now, we’re dying before we even do the time," Haynes Jr. explained.
South Carolina NAACP President, Brenda Murphy, told WIS that releasing the footage sooner could diminish some of these protesters' anger and also increase trust in the police.
"During times like this, this is when we need the transparency the most. Y'all be real with us. Let us know what’s going on, and I think that’s where most of the tension is coming from because we feel like they’re hiding something, and it’s been over two months," said Haynes Jr.
Some protesters say they plan to be at the State House every day until that officer’s body camera footage is released. The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office says it will hold a press conference once the case is fully reviewed. In that press conference, the body camera video will be released, and Solicitor Gibson says he will also provide additional evidence and answer any remaining questions about the case.
