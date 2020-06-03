CPD: Investigation into officer-involved shooting of Joshua Ruffin concluded, solicitor promises to share findings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In the midst of days of protests in Columbia calling for, in part, more police accountability, the Columbia Police Department has shared an update in the case of a deadly officer-involved shooting from April.
On April 8, a CPD officer shot 17-year-old Joshua Ruffin in the Eau Claire neighborhood. The teen later died.
At the time, Chief Skip Holbrook said the officer was patrolling the area in response to the report of car break-ins.
Holbrook said as his officer approached, Ruffin ran away. At some point during a foot chase, the officer said Ruffin pulled a gun, causing the officer to open fire.
Ruffin was shot in the chest, Holbrook said.
No body camera footage has been released, though the chief said it does exist.
The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified. A spokeswoman for the department said he is on “administrative duty” at this time.
Wednesday, CPD said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has finished its investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
A file has been turned over to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, ran by Byron E. Gipson.
Gipson said he was reviewing the file, “which includes incident reports, body-worn cameras, videos and witness statements.”
When his review is completed, Gipson said he would share information with the public.
A small group of protesters went to CPD headquarters Wednesday with the following list of demands:
- A just and independent investigation into Ruffin’s death
- The names of the officers involved in the shooting
- Trauma-informed de-escalation training for police
- An apology from CPD for instigating the violence at Saturday’s protest
- The resignation of Chief Skip Holbrook
That group has left headquarters and is planning to join other protesters at the State House, according to WIS reporters on the scene.
WIS will cover whatever unfolds at the State House on Wednesday.
Below is the news conference Holbrook gave the day after Ruffin’s shooting:
