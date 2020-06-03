City of Sumter enacts emergency curfew indefinitely due to ongoing protests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the City of Sumter has implemented an emergency curfew starting tonight at 6 p.m.
The curfew, according to officials, was put in place in an effort to ease tensions associated with ongoing protests locally and to protect public and private properties and individuals around the city.
“The City of Sumter stands with our nation in solidarity against what we have seen in Minneapolis. We support everyone’s First Amendment right to free speech and will protect those exercising their liberties lawfully,” stated Sumter Mayor Joe McElveen. “However, the unlawful acts by criminals who prey on opportunities presented by peaceful protest will not be tolerated.”
The curfew will run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice.
Businesses will be required to close during the curfew to protect their employees.
Law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, active duty military, health care providers, public works, and utility workers, people traveling to and from work, or seeking emergency care are exempt from this curfew.
“We know our citizens will abide by this curfew and closing early will allow our police department to deal with those who violate the laws,” McElveen said.
To report any suspicious activity in the area, please call 803-436-2700. Use 911 only in emergencies.
