Charleston police searching for missing, endangered man

By Live 5 Web Staff | June 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 5:44 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man.

Authorities are looking for 73-year-old John H. Parrish.

According to police, Parrish was last seen on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the AT&T Store on Savannah Highway.

“Parrish has dementia, no cell phone, and is in possession of his wife’s silver, 2005 Chrysler Sebring (SC Tag: DEB543),” CPD officials said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.

