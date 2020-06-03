Charleston police searching for missing, endangered man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing and endangered man.
Authorities are looking for 73-year-old John H. Parrish.
According to police, Parrish was last seen on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the AT&T Store on Savannah Highway.
“Parrish has dementia, no cell phone, and is in possession of his wife’s silver, 2005 Chrysler Sebring (SC Tag: DEB543),” CPD officials said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective.
