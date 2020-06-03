’All I want to know is why’: Mother of Joshua Ruffin speaks after SLED concludes investigation

“I just want answers, that’s all,” Brittany Ruffin said. “I don’t want it to be released, posted on social media. I just want answers and the way I want them is coming to me personally, or calling me or telling me, hey Ms. Ruffin come down to the station. Just give me, it’s never going to be closure because that’s my child. I’m never going to have closure but give me something so that I can sleep at night.”