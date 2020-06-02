TROPICS: Tracking Cristobal and its potential impacts on the U.S.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina will not see any direct impacts from Cristobal, but it’s still a system that we need to watch.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
- Cristobal is meandering in the Bay of Campeche.
- The storm will cause a tremendous amount of rain and flooding in parts of southern Mexico and Central America.
- Cristobal will move northward into the Gulf of Mexico late this week and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by the weekend.
- Communities from Texas to the Florida Panhandle need to be on watch for potential landfall and impact.
- At this time, Cristobal will not make a direct impact on South Carolina. However, some moisture from the system could enhance showers and storms over the Midlands through the weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
All eyes are on Cristobal, which continues to spin in the Bay of Campeche.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, the tropical storm had sustained winds at 50 mph and was moving south around 3 mph. The pressure was at 996 mb.
The storm will continue to meander in the Bay of Campeche and spread a tremendous amount of rain and flooding in parts of southern Mexico and Central America over the next couple of days. The storm may actually weaken a bit as it drifts a bit closer to land before reemerging over water again.
By the end of the week, Cristobal will move northward over the Gulf of Mexico and head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast as a tropical storm.
Communities from Texas to the Florida Panhandle will need to be on high alert this weekend. The storm could make landfall anywhere from Texas to Florida, according to the official track from the National Hurricane Center.
At this time, Cristobal will not make a direct impact on South Carolina. However, we still need to watch the system.
A cold front will stall over the southeast U.S., which will block the center of the storm from moving toward the Palmetto State. However, with the front in place, some moisture will get scooped up into the front, which could enhance some showers and storms here in the Midlands this weekend. We'll keep an eye on it.
Cristobal is the third storm to be named in the Atlantic Basin this season.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further updates.
