Some shops in the Vista still boarded up after weekend protests while others open

On Lincoln St, art gallery owner Wim Roef has wooden planks on his shop doors with a sign that reads “open.” His store wasn’t looted or broken into he said, but he still boarded up after Saturday’s once peaceful protests turned violent. Roef said he was outside his store Saturday night working to put out the fires inside the building adjacent to his. He says he even helped firefighters board up his neighbor's building, which is currently being rented out and was nearly empty when it was broken into and set on fire.