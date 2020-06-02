Small demonstration in Red Bank draws police presence; no reports of violence

RED BANK, S.C. (WIS) - A small group of people have gathered in Red Bank to join nationwide demonstrations calling for justice and equality.
Tuesday afternoon, a police presence at the Walmart worried some residents. However, a spokesman with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said there has not been an issue, but they were there as a precaution.
The manager of Hwy 55 told WIS the group gathered at the Shoppes at White Knoll around 3:30 p.m. The restaurant’s manager said they, along with Sandpit Strength and Fitness, decided to sponsor a military truck to ensure protesters used that as a platform for their message (seen in picture above).
About 20 to 25 people joined the protest, which marched from the Shoppes at White Knoll toward the Walmart on Highway 6.
Walmart did close early Tuesday and remains closed at this time.
Again, LCSD said there have been no reports of violence. Deputies are monitoring the situation.
This story will be updated if we learn more.
