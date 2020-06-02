DAY 4: Peaceful protesters march from State House through downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protesters came together at the State House in South Carolina for a fourth straight day on Tuesday.
They are protesting police brutality and calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.
The group gathered in the early afternoon and stayed at the State House until around 6:30 p.m.
Around that time they started marching through downtown on Main Street, chanting and holding signs.
Everything has remained peaceful at this time.
The protest and march was not planned, people told WIS crews. Several protesters have also said they plan to be out every day for the foreseeable future.
No early curfew is in effect Tuesday night, but the citywide curfew of 11 p.m. is in effect.
This story will be updated.
- Columbia mayor declares 7:45 p.m. curfew after third day of protests Monday
- RCSD, CPD release list of protesters arrested over the weekend
- ‘How about work with us?’: Sheriff says protesters should find another course of action in Columbia
- RCSD: Protester armed with pistol, 70 rounds of ammo arrested
- Tensions between civilians, police rise during second day of protests in downtown Columbia
- SLIDESHOW: Peaceful protest in downtown Columbia devolves into chaos Saturday
- 15 officers hurt, more than 12 people arrested after peaceful protest for George Floyd turned violent
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.