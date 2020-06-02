DAY 4: Peaceful protesters march from State House through downtown Columbia

Protesters have taken to the streets in downtown Columbia for the fourth straight day. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | June 2, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 7:32 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Protesters came together at the State House in South Carolina for a fourth straight day on Tuesday.

They are protesting police brutality and calling for justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

The group gathered in the early afternoon and stayed at the State House until around 6:30 p.m.

Around that time they started marching through downtown on Main Street, chanting and holding signs.

Everything has remained peaceful at this time.

The protest and march was not planned, people told WIS crews. Several protesters have also said they plan to be out every day for the foreseeable future.

No early curfew is in effect Tuesday night, but the citywide curfew of 11 p.m. is in effect.

This story will be updated.

