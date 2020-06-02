Lexington Co. woman arrested after stabbing her father ‘multiple times’, officials say

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Geri Oswald has been arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department after authorities said she stabbed her father on Monday.
Officials said Oswald, 22, stabbed her father multiple times in the upper body with a large kitchen knife. The incident, according to LCSD, happened at their home on the 200 block of Bailey Island Circle.
Authorities said the father was able to call neighbors for help and the neighbors called 911. Officials said the man is in the hospital in critical condition.
Oswald has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. She is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
Her bond was denied, according to officials.
