Law enforcement joins protestors for peaceful march in Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - With several protests around the country taking a violent turn, protestors in Camden wanted to be the exception.
"I'm glad that Camden came out and showed the rest of the country that we could do this the right way. It ain't all about tearing stuff up," said Jamiqq Tucker, the 24-year-old who organized the event.
More than 100 protestors gathered at the Kershaw County Courthouse on Monday. Among them were Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd and Kershaw County Sherriff Lee Boan.
"Well, we expected the people to come with the ideas that they want to express themselves and express their concern about the events that have occurred," said Chief Floyd.
Law enforcement officials then joined protestors in a march from the courthouse to city hall.
"We want to be able to sit at the table and convey our message to them,” said one protestor. “We want to work together on this."
Sheriff Boan and Chief Floyd both condemned the actions in Minnesota that led to George Floyd's death.
"We can never get the trust of our citizens if we don't have accountability of our officers," said Chief Floyd.
After the protest was over, many protestors remained outside of Camden City Hall for a while, but eventually everyone cleared the area with no conflict or escalation.
