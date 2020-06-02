FIRST ALERT: Temperatures creeping up to mid 80s, Tropical Depression 3 forming off Gulf of Mexico

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-Daytime high temperatures will slowly start to creep up to the middle 80s today and the low 90s by tomorrow.
-A warming trend has started.
-The increase in temperatures will also bring an increase in humidity.
-Rain chances return by the end of the wee
-Tropical depression #3 have formed in the southern Gulf of Mexico
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
High pressure is dominating the area and it will dictate our temperatures and humidity values for the remainder of the week. Starting Wednesday high pressure will move east of the area and shift the winds to the south and southwest, that will lead to higher temperatures and higher humidity values. Highs will shift to the low 90s for several days before returning back to near average temperatures over the weekend. The average for this time of year is in the upper 80s.
Rain chance will remain low through Thursday, There is a slight chance of rain starting Friday and continuing through the weekend.
TROPICAL UPDATE
Tropical depression #3 has formed in the Bay of Campeche near Mexico. At this point the system is unorganized and is expected to remain in the same area for the remainder of the week.
This weekend there will be movement to the north and into the central Gulf of Mexico, at that time a tropical storm may form. Currently the winds are sustained at around 35mph.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.