First Alert Forecast: Tracking highs in the 90s and watching the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for hotter temperatures as well as more showers and storms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.
· Your Wednesday will be hot but dry. We’ll see highs in the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds.
· An isolated shower or storm could develop Thursday (20%). Highs will be near 90.
· A few showers and storms are possible Friday (40%). Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and highs near 90.
· Scattered showers and storms are in your weekend forecast (30-40%). High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s.
· We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Cristobal.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, expect mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.
On Wednesday, we'll see a good deal of sunshine mixed with clouds. It will be hot, with high temperatures climbing into the low 90s.
On Thursday, it will be another hot one, with high temperatures near 90. An isolated shower or storm could develop. Rain chances are around 20% for now. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies.
By Friday, we'll see a little increase in moisture across the area, giving way to a few showers and thunderstorms. The chance for rain is 40%. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
This weekend, we'll likely see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the Midlands as a cold front drops through the area and stalls out. That front will allow moisture from the tropics to be scooped up into our area, giving way to a few heavier/tropical downpours at times. So, prepare for a few showers and storms. Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are around 30-40% for now. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s.
We're also keeping an eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Bay of Campeche. Cristobal will meander in the Bay of Campeche and the Gulf of Mexico. Eventually, the system is forecast to move northward over the Gulf of Mexico and head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast by the weekend. We're not expecting direct impacts from Cristobal. However, with a stationary front draped over the southeast U.S. this weekend, some of the moisture from the Gulf will get scooped up into the Midlands.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Mild. Lows in the 60s.
Wednesday: Sun and Clouds. Much Hotter. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Isolated Shower/Storm (20%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers and Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
