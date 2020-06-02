First Alert Forecast: Tracking highs in the 90s and watching the tropics

We're also keeping an eye on the tropics with Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Bay of Campeche. Cristobal will meander in the Bay of Campeche and the Gulf of Mexico. Eventually, the system is forecast to move northward over the Gulf of Mexico and head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast by the weekend. We're not expecting direct impacts from Cristobal. However, with a stationary front draped over the southeast U.S. this weekend, some of the moisture from the Gulf will get scooped up into the Midlands.