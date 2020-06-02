Crews extinguish fire at Epworth Children’s Home facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department has extinguished a fire at a building on Millwood Avenue that is used by a local children’s home.
Officials said the fire happened at a building on the 2900 block of Millwood Avenue, which stores materials used at Epworth’s Children’s Home.
Epworth Children’s Home President John Holler said the building that burned was a supply warehouse, which contains clothes, blankets, quilts, and toiletries among other items. Holler added that the home’s maintenance shop was also damaged by the flames.
According to Holler, an employee at the maintenance shop heard crackling and sounds in the attic before he saw the fire.
At this point, no injuries have been reported. Also, details regarding what started the fire have not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.