City of Columbia closes Lincoln St. garage to the public until further notice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced that the Lincoln Street Parking garage will be closed to the public effective immediately.
Officials say the garage will remain closed to the public until further notice.
If you are a monthly parker, you are urged to utilize visitor parking at the Park Street garage or any on-street parking meter located outside a two-block radius from City of Columbia Police Headquarters. Monthly parkers will not be subject to timed/paid parking violations.
The City of Columbia and Parking Services apologized for any inconveniences this may cause but they say safety is their top priority.
If you have any questions you can contact Parking Services at 803-545-4015 or email ParkingServices@columbiasc.gov.
