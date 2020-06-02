Churchgoers gather for early morning prayer circle outside State House

“Love your neighbor as yourself and that’s what I want to focus on,” he said. “How can you love your neighbor as yourself if you don’t know your neighbor? How can you love someone of a different color, of different experiences, of different demographics if you don’t know them? So, my encouragement to people and what we’re trying to do is have conversations with people that look different than us, that have different backgrounds, different experiences, different upbringings, so that we can truly love one another like Christ has called us to love.”