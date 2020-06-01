'They were heard’: Mayor pleased with how peaceful protests were in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune was happy with how Sunday’s protest over the death of George Floyd turned out when compared to other cities.
“They were heard,” Bethune said of the demonstrators.
Dozens gathered in front of the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center Sunday afternoon to make their voices heard. Eventually, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock and other officers marched with the demonstrators down to Plyler Park.
“The people that were in Myrtle Beach yesterday did it the right way,” Bethune said Monday. “They did it peacefully, they did it respectfully, for the most part.”
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock also responded to the protests.
She said the solidarity between the police and the protesters while simultaneously marching down Mr. Joe White Avenue was a great example of police building their relationship with the community.
“My focus again is on making sure that, as a community, we’re standing together and that our focus is really on our community and we want to make sure that everybody is together and working together," Prock said.
While there were some tense moments during the protests between police and protesters, overall, it remained peaceful as there was no looting and no vandalism.
“This has been a very impactful week, and I think everybody really understands the importance of working together and standing together,” Prock said.
Both Bethune and Prock want to let the protesters who remained peaceful know they thank them for making their voices heard while remaining respectful.
Almost two dozen protesters were arrested throughout the protest.
A citywide curfew was enacted at 6 p.m. Sunday. There were no instances of violence or vandalism that had plagued other cities like Columbia and Charleston.
“This is an example that should be used for other cities,” Bethune said.
