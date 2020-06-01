Sumter Police searching for missing 64-year-old man

Sumter Police searching for missing 64-year-old man
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a missing 64-year-old man. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jazmine Greene | June 1, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 9:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a missing 64-year-old man.

Calvin Choice was reported missing on Sunday, May 31.

Officials say he was last seen n by his daughter at his residence on Valleybrook Road on Saturday, May 30.

Choice is described as a 6′2 black male with brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black shoes, and a t-shirt.

Choice drives a gold 2011 Buick Lacrosse with the South Carolina tag: RDD194.

Anyone who sees Choice or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

