Sumter Police searching for missing 64-year-old man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a missing 64-year-old man.
Calvin Choice was reported missing on Sunday, May 31.
Officials say he was last seen n by his daughter at his residence on Valleybrook Road on Saturday, May 30.
Choice is described as a 6′2 black male with brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black shoes, and a t-shirt.
Choice drives a gold 2011 Buick Lacrosse with the South Carolina tag: RDD194.
Anyone who sees Choice or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
