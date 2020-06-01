Statement: Halls Chophouse employee fired gun in the air to protect staff, customers during riots

Our Charleston team is focused on fully reopening – again. After enduring the COVID-19 shutdown, this is a tough setback. The violence that occurred Saturday night on King Street does not reflect the community I call home. Charleston is a city which has gracefully weathered the toughest storms, including the unthinkable tragedy at Mother Emanuel. I support the efforts and message of our peaceful protestors. I do not believe they are the individuals who have caused chaos in our city. We are cooperating with authorities as they investigate all that has taken place on King Street. We will not let violence win the fight over the need for justice and equality.